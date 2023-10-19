Falcons - Buccaneers injury report: Everyone practiced on Thursday

Thursday is here as the 3-3 Atlanta Falcons continue to prepare for their divisional road test against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wednesday we saw only Calais Campbell on the practice report in Atlanta, and thankfully for the Falcons, the report got even lighter on Thursday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• N/A

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Full Participation

• LB Anthony Nelson (concussion)

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• DT Vita Vea (foot)

The Falcons had their entire active roster practicing in full on Thursday. This is great news for a team that has been thankfully healthy of late. The only change, as mentioned above, was that Campbell, who was absent on Wednesday due to having a rest day, returned to practice.

For Tampa, they had some not-so-great news. Defensive lineman Vita Vea was downgraded on Thursday to missing practice after being limited on Wednesday with a foot injury. This will be the main thing to monitor as news rolls out on Friday regarding practice.