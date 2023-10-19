NFL Week 7 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and open thread

Week 6 featured an absolutely wild slate of games, and anyone smart enough to bet on a pair of big underdogs would’ve made out like a bandit. I’m talking about the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets upsetting the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. It’s further proof that even the best team in this league can and will occasionally lose to the worst team in the NFL.

Will Week 7 offer even more surprises? We’ll get our first chance on Thursday Night Football, with the rising Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) taking on the slumping New Orleans Saints (3-3).

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) at New Orleans Saints (3-3)

The pick: Jaguars (+110)

Spread: Saints -2 | Over/Under: 41 | Moneyline: Saints -130, Jaguars +110

Look, I don’t need a lot of excuses to pick against the Saints. I’ll frequently do it just to spite the Saints. This week, however, it just makes sense. New Orleans has been slumping and hasn’t impressed me in the slightest through six games. On the other side, we’ve got an ascending Jaguars team that seems to be figuring things out. Jacksonville is the better team and you can get them at plus money. The only thing standing in the way is TNF weirdness, but good luck predicting that!

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup?