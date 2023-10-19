Falcons bring veteran WR Damiere Byrd back to practice squad

Remember when Damiere Byrd reeled in a 75 yard catch in 2022? Those were the good old days, and apparently, the Falcons might be interested in re-living them.

Per AtlantaFalcons.com’s Scott Bair, the Falcons are bringing Byrd back to the practice squad, where he’ll join Frank Darby and Chris Blair as depth options for a reciving corps in flux.

The Falcons have:

- signed WR Damiere Byrd to the practice squad

- placed WR Keilhan Harris on practice squad IR



Byrd was with the Falcons in 2022. — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) October 19, 2023

Byrd, 30, played in 14 games last year and caught 13 passes for 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns, enjoying a nice rapport with Marcus Mariota at times. His best stretch game in Weeks 7 and 8 last year, when he reeled in both of his 2022 scores and four catches in total for 142 yards. Atlanta’s struggled to find working roles and much production for Scotty Miller and are just breaking in new addition Van Jefferson, so it’s possible that Byrd gets flexed to the active roster for his speed and a small Sunday role. He caught three passes for 27 yards from Desmond Ridder last year.

Harris had been with the Falcons this summer and had recently re-joined the practice squad; he’ll have a chance to compete for a practice squad when he’s healthy again. We wish him well on his recovery.

We’ll see if Byrd ends up having any kind of gameday role going forward, but for now, it’s nice to have him back in Atlanta. Give him a warm welcome, if you would.