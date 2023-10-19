Falcons - Buccaneers injury report: Calais Campbell gets some well-deserved rest after sack 100

It’s a new week in Atlanta! The 3-3 Atlanta Falcons have begun to prepare for their divisional road test against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thankfully for the Falcons, the week starts off light on the injury report.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• DL Calais Campbell (rest)

Washington Commanders

Full Participation

• LB Anthony Nelson (concussion)

Limited Participation

• DT Vita Vea (foot)

Did Not Practice

• N/A

The Falcons had a very light injury report on Wednesday. Calais Campbell was the only player on the report, as he got some well-deserved rest following his career accomplishment of getting 100 sacks.

Tampa had two players on their injury report Wednesday, linebacker Anthony Nelson and defensive lineman Vita Vea. It’s early, but Vea is definitely a name to keep an eye on as the week progresses.