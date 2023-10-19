DraftKings Sportsbook Week 7 prop bets: Can Bijan Robinson top 54 yards?

Week 7 is here as the Atlanta Falcons will go on the road and face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, as the Falcons try and bounce back after a loss.

There’s some interesting prop bets this week in this divisional matchup. Before making any decisions though, let’s look at some more numbers, graciously provided by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Total Points Scored: Under 38 points (-110)

I think the under is a safe bet here. The Falcons currently aren’t scoring much points. Over the last four games, the most the Falcons have scored in a game is 21 points. Looking at Tampa, they only scored 6 points last week. To me, less than 38 is reasonable.

Desmond Ridder: Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (-230)

It’s been a rollercoaster ride with Desmond Ridder in 2023, and this ride has a lot of drops. Ridder has only had one game where he’s thrown more than one touchdown in a game this year. Is it possible that he throws 2+ on Sunday, sure. But odds are that he won’t.

Desmond Ridder: Over 212.5 passing yards (-115)

He may not be doing too well, but Ridder is definitely throwing the ball. In each of the last two games, Ridder has had 307+ yards through the air. I’m taking the over here. I think he at least reaches 230+ yards.

Desmond Ridder: Over 9.5 rushing yards (-120)

This seems like easy money here. Believe it or not, but Ridder is one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the league. The issue is he doesn't hardly run, for whatever reason. I’m taking the over here as Ridder has had 10+ rushing yards in each of the last two games. 9.5 should be easy for him.

Bijan Robinson: Over 53.5 rushing yards (-125)

Over the last two games, Bijan Robinson has a game high of 46 yards on the ground. He’s still getting his normal usage, and I think he hits the over easy this week.

Drake London: Over 46.5 receiving yards (-115)

Drake London continues to flash and prove that he’s a true WR1. London has had 78+ yards through the air in each of the last two games. He should easily clear 47 yards on Sunday.

Falcons fans, what Falcons-Buccaneers bets have you put down at DraftKings this week? Do you agree or disagree with my picks? Let us know in the comments!