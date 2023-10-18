The Falcoholic Mailbag, Week 7: Ask away!

I don’t know about you, but I’m still annoyed about Sunday’s loss. I think it was especially frustrating to watch after the offense looked so much sharper the week before against the Texans.

As always, questions are swirling around this team. Was last week an anomaly, or was the Texans game the outlier? Should Arthur Smith hand off play calling duties? Can Ridder develop into THE guy? Did the team rush Ridder into starting too soon and inadvertently derail his development? How weird is to enjoy watching a Falcons defense more than the offense? If the Falcons lose this week, will steam actually come out of Arthur Blank’s ears? Why do all the coaches have such spectacular mustaches?

I may not have all of the answers, but I do have plenty of spicy takes. So scroll on down to the comment section, ask away, and check back later this week for my responses.