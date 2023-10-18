Falcons odds, Week 7: Buccaneers favored to win on Sunday

The Falcons and their Week 7 opponent, the Buccaneers, are both coming off of losses last week — Atlanta to the Washington Commanders, and Tampa Bay to the surging Detroit Lions. The game’s at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, so it’s not surprising oddsmakers are picking the Bucs to win.

DraftKings Sportsbook gives the Bucs a 2.5-point advantage over the Falcons this week. For context, that’s slightly less than the three points oddsmakers generally spot the home team on any given week, so it seems like they’re expecting this to be a close one.

The over/under is set at 38 points, which seems lofty for two teams that scored a combined 22 points last week.

Atlanta desperately needs a win to get back on track. The offense hasn’t been able to perform consistently all season. The run game is an offensive strength, but as opponents react to flaws in the passing game, it’s easier for them to key in on stopping the run. The Bucs have been solid against the run this year, ranking fifth in the NFL after allowing just 419 yards and two rushing touchdowns this season.

You can check out full odds for this week’s game and the rest of the Week 7 NFL slate at DraftKings Sportsbook.