Falcons Reacts Survey, Week 7: How would you grade the offensive play calling?

I don’t know about you, but I’m still annoyed about the Falcons’ loss to the Commanders on Sunday. I’m not complaining about the defense. Sure, there have been some lapses here and there, but in general, Ryan Nielsen’s unit is pretty strong.

The offense, on the other hand, has been all over the place, and there are lots of directions in which we can point fingers. Desmond Ridder is obviously still pretty green, and we saw in Week 5 against the Texans that, when he has a little bit of time and actually works through progressions instead of locking in on his first read, he can do enough. But he has a tendency to make boneheaded mistakes (which, again, are due at least in part to inexperience and in part to the pressure he’s facing on every snap).

On top of that, we’ve all had questions about the involvement, or consistent lack thereof, of Atlanta’s top receiving options, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, in the game plan week to week. The offensive line has been inconsistent at best, and then we’ve got the game management and play calling issues.

That’s what we want to ask you about for this week’s Reacts survey. How would you grade the offensive play calling so far this season? After you take our survey, scroll down to the comment section and tell us why you graded the way you did and what you would do to fix this offense.

