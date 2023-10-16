NFL Week 6 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and open thread

The sixth week of the 2023 NFL season is nearly over, and what a weird one it was. We watched the two remaining undefeated teams fall to less-than-stellar opponents, as the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) were toppled by the P.J. Walker-led Cleveland Browns (3-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) lost to the New York Jets (3-3). Will there be more wackiness in store for the final game of the week?

That game would be Monday Night Football, featuring a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2).

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Monday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

The pick: Chargers (+110)

Spread: Cowboys -1.5 | Over/Under: 50 | Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Chargers +110

This is one of the spicier Monday Night Football matchups of the season, with an inconsistent Cowboys team taking on an equally inconsistent Chargers team. In theory, this could be an offensive shootout between two high-flying passing games. In reality? I have no idea. I usually take the underdog in games that I feel are toss-ups, and I’m going with the Chargers here. Make me proud, Justin Herbert.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.