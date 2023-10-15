Falcons DE Calais Campbell earns 100th career sack vs. Commanders in Week 6

At the half, Falcons currently trail Washington by seven points, 17-10. But Calais Campbell’s got reason to celebrate anyway.

The veteran defensive lineman, in his 16th season in the NFL, notched his 100th career sack on Sunday against Sam Howell and the Commanders.

His first sack in a Falcons uniform ended up being the 100th sack of his career.

It’s unlikely Campbell, who’s 37, makes it anywhere near the top of the all-time sacks leaders list. Bruce Smith sits atop that list with 200 career sacks, and Reggie White is right behind him with 198. But 100 sacks is a HUGE milestone, especially for someone on the Atlanta Falcons roster.

Congratulations to Campbell on this massive milestone, and here’s hoping we see a lot more sacks from him this season.