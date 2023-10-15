Falcons v. Commanders inactives: Ta’Quon Graham out, Van Jefferson in

Sunday’s matchup provides for plenty of intrigue as two under-the-radar teams face off with young passers. Both the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington (...checks notes) Commanders are in need of wins. The Falcons are coming off its most impressive game of the season and get the added benefit of playing at home.

Also to Atlanta’s benefit? Injuries aren’t playing into Sunday’s game.

For the Falcons, there’s really only two notables. The once-promising Ta’Quon Graham, the third-year fifth-round prospect, is a healthy scratch for the second week in a row. Graham briefly looked like a building block helping to solidify the tackle spot across from Grady Jarrett. Since then, he’s dealt with seemingly any and every problem possible, including injury, ineffectiveness, major penalties, then a scheme change where he doesn’t seem to be a fit.

Speaking of players struggling to get snaps, Clark Phillips is a healthy scratch yet again. He looks to be getting a red shirt rookie season.

The one somewhat surprising active is Van Jefferson, the former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Atlanta traded for earlier this week. The once-promising Jefferson fell out of favor with the Rams before being outplayed by rookie phenom Puka Nacua. The Falcons should hope for Jefferson to solidify in at the WR3 spot and help open up the passing game. However, with it being his first week in Atlanta, expect him to play very limited snaps as he learns the playbook.

Also in the good news department, Cordarrelle Patterson and Kaleb McGary return.

Below is the full list of inactives for Atlanta:

CB Clark Phillips

OL Kyle Hinton

DL Eli Ankou

DL Ta’Quon Graham

DL Joe Gaziano

TE John FitzPatrick

QB Logan Woodside

For the Commanders, the biggest notable is starting tackle Charles Leno who was trending towards playing around mid-week. The Falcons should be able to capitalize despite its problems at EDGE. Sam Howell is one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the league and he is now missing his left tackle.

Below are Washington’s inactives: