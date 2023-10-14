The Falcoholic mailbag, Week 6: You asked, we answered

Y’all had some questions this week as we look toward Sunday’s matchup against the Commanders. Let’s get right into it.

FalconFanMainer kicks us off with a question that’s got to be on everyone’s minds. It’s surely been on mine. When the heck are we going to see Cordarrelle Patterson making an impact on the field?

A bright spot in recent middling-to-bad seasons has been the resurgent play of the Falcons’ Joker, Cordarrelle Patterson. Early in the season he was nursing a thigh injury, but he’s been off the injury report, off the inactives list and yet only has seen the field in limited action in two games, notching one single catch against the Texans for seven yards.

Patterson’s versatility as a pass-catcher and a dominating runner who’s damn near impossible to bring down would be incredibly valuable in this offense. I don’t know if he isn’t fully healthy and that’s keeping him on the sideline or if Arthur Smith is having trouble figuring out how to get him opportunities with so much skill-position talent on this roster. But incorporating more Patterson can’t hurt, and I really hope that’s something we see against the Commanders.

Obviously there’s no question here, but I just wanted to note that I’m super-excited about this!

I’m having an abysmal year with my picks so far, and I’m going for the reverse jinx here. If I pick a team, they’re bound to lose, so I’m doing all of us a favor.

Arthur Smith would probably tell us that only fantasy guys are worried about Kyle Pitts falling in the woods.

