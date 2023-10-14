NFL Week 6 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and things kicked off on Thursday Night Football as we witnessed a slightly-competitive AFC West battle with the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) taking down the flailing Denver Broncos (1-5).

This week features a rather lopsided slate, with four games featuring spreads of more than 10 points. There are a couple of interesting matchups among them, like our Atlanta Falcons (3-2) taking on the Washington Commanders (2-3), the hated New Orleans Saints (3-2) against the Houston Texans (2-3), the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) taking on the rejuvenated Cincinnati Bengals (2-3), and the Detroit Lions (4-1) facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1).

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

The standings are still within a few games at the top. With Chambers bowing out after one week, Kevin Knight remains in the lead at 67% with Aaron Freeman just two games behind at 65%. Jeanna Kelley is in third with 63%, with Dave Choate (62%) and Will McFadden (60%) close behind.

Speaking of Week 6, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

