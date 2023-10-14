As we look toward this week’s matchup against the Commanders, I can’t help but covet one of their players: Chase Young.

Many of you know I’m an unabashed lifelong Ohio State fan and big-time homer, and I’m not going to lie to you and claim that isn’t part of it. His 16.5 sacks during his junior season led many — including me — to believe Young was the best prospect in the 2020 draft, and the Commanders snagged him with the second overall pick.

In his rookie season, Young led all rookies with 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, three of which he recovered. Injury tarnished his next two seasons, and he finished with just 1.5 sacks over 12 games in those two years. But he appears to be back on the right path this season, with three sacks and a pass breakup over the first five games for Washington. The entire Falcons defense has 5 sacks this season.

It feels like this team is in a constant search for the answer to the pass rushing problem, and I would absolutely love to see what Young could do in Ryan Nielsen’s blitz-heavy defense.

Which Commanders player would you steal for the Falcons’ roster? Sound off in the comments!