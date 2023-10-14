Falcons vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Falcons are fresh off a win and looking for another; the Commanders would love to halt a three game skid. Those competing aims will clash on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, when our favorite team hosts a team that probably won’t be called the Commanders much longer.
Here’s what you’ll need to know in order to watch what we all hope will be a fun game.
Schedule & TV information
Date: Sunday, October 15
Time: 1 p.m. EST
Channel: CBS
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
Announcers: Falcons great Matt Ryan! Also, Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, & AJ Ross
Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally; Sirius XM nationally
Online streaming
Locally, you can use NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube if they carry CBS. Outside of the Atlanta area, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket, which is offered through YouTube.
Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
Falcons 2023 regular season schedule (3-2)
Week 1: W vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 2: W vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 3: L @ Detroit Lions
Week 4: L @ Jacksonville Jaguars in London
Week 5: W vs. Houston Texans
Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders
Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans
Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals
Week 11: Bye Week
Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 13: @ New York Jets (+2.5)
Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: @ Panthers, TBD data and time
Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 17: @ Chicago Bears
Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints
