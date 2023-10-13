Falcons - Commanders injury report: Kaleb McGary practices fully on Friday

Thank goodness it’s Friday! The 3-2 Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their preparation for this weekend’s game, when they’ll host the Washington Commanders. Thursday we saw that Kaleb McGary remained limited, but we have some update on his health heading into the weekend.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• TE Jonnu Smith (ankle)

• EDGE Bud Dupree (wrist)

• RT Kaleb McGary (knee)

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• N/A

Washington Commanders

Full Participation

• LT Charles Leno Jr. (finger)

• WR Curtis Samuel (finger)

• DL Efe Obada (knee) QUESTIONABLE

• TE Curtis Hodges (illness)

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• CB Christian Holmes (hamstring) OUT

Looking at the Falcons, McGary was upgraded to a full participant on Friday. There were no injury designations handed out, so it sounds like McGary, Bud Dupree, and Jonnu Smith are ready to roll on Sunday. This is the second straight week where the Falcons are totally healthy ahead of a Sunday game.

Washington had a few updates to their practice report on Friday. Corner Christian Holmes, who has been absent all week with a hamstring injury, has been ruled out from Sunday’s contest. Also, defensive lineman Eye Obada who practiced fully on Friday is listed as questionable to play due to his knee injury. Otherwise, Washington also looks pretty healthy for this game.