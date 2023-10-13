DraftKings Sportsbook Week 6 prop bets: Falcons favored by 2.5

Week 6 is here as the Atlanta Falcons will host the Washington Commanders. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, as the Falcons try and reach a 4-2 record.

As of this writing, the Falcons are favored by 2.5 points on Sunday, and the current over/under is at 42.5 points. Before making any decisions though, let’s look at some more numbers, graciously provided by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Total Points Scored: Under 42.5 points (-108)

I think the under is a safe bet this week. I think the Falcons do ultimately win, but even then they’ve yet to make it past the 25-point mark this season. 42.5 seems like a stretch for these two offenses trying to still figure things out, and the Falcons have yet to allow more than 24 points in a game, so I don’t see this as a high scoring game.

Desmond Ridder: Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (-260)

Desmond Ridder played terrible in Week 4 but great in Week 5. Which Ridder will we get in Week 6? That’s to be determined. All we know is that the common denominator in Week 4 and 5 is that he only threw one touchdown in each. Washington’s defense has struggled against passers, but until we see Ridder have more consistent play, I’m taking the under.

Desmond Ridder: Under 202.5 passing yards (-115)

Again, this is a watch and see approach I’m taking, and I hope Ridder proves me wrong. But until there is some form of consistency, it’s tough to bet on him going over here. If you ignore last week’s dominating performance, Ridder has only had 203+ passing yards in one other game.

Bijan Robinson: Over 70.5 rushing yards (-115)

I believe this will be a big Bijan Robinson game. Robinson has a trend of every other game so far hitting the 100-yard mark, and he’s at least going to hit 71 yards on the ground this Sunday.

Drake London: Over 44.5 receiving yards (-120)

Drake London is proving to be a true WR1 in Atlanta. Week 5 proved that London deserves a lot more attention if the Falcons want to win. Keeping the connection between Ridder and London flowing is crucial for this offense to succeed. I’ll say London has 80 yards through the air.

