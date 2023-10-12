Falcons - Commanders injury report: Kaleb McGary remains limited on Thursday

It’s Thursday, as the 3-2 Atlanta Falcons continue to prepare for this weekend’s game, when they’ll host the Washington Commanders. Wednesday we saw that Falcons’ tackle Kaleb McGary was limited due to a knee injury. Let’s take a look at the health of both teams on Thursday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• TE Jonnu Smith (ankle)

• EDGE Bud Dupree (wrist)

Limited Participation

• RT Kaleb McGary (knee)

Did Not Practice

• N/A

Washington Commanders

Full Participation

• LT Charles Leno Jr. (finger)

• WR Curtis Samuel (finger)

• DL Efe Obada (knee)

• TE Curtis Hodges (illness)

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• CB Christian Holmes (hamstring)

Looking at the Falcons, right tackle Kaleb McGary remained limited in practice. We will definitely keep an eye on Friday's report to see if he is upgraded to a full participant or not. If he’s unable to go, expect Storm Norton to suit up for the Falcons on Sunday.

The only change for the Commanders on Thursday is that tight end Curtis Hodges was upgraded to a full participant after missing Wednesday’s practice. Hodges had been dealing with an illness which he has now recovered from.

We will keep an eye on the health of both teams heading into Friday.