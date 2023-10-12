2023 Week 6: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

What a difference a week makes. The Falcons went from one of the league’s worst passing attacks to looking capable and confident last Sunday, and that plus excellent defense propelled them past the Houston Texans and moved the team to 3-2. That big win against a quality opponent has optimism back in the air in Atlanta, where it is most welcome.

The Commanders are coming to town after three straight losses. Washington has gotten blown out by the Bears and Bills and took the Eagles to the limit, and they’re one of the league’s more up-and-down squads with genuine talent on both sides of the ball but coaching that makes you raise an eyebrow. Sam Howell’s ability to take gobs of sacks will run headfirst into a Falcons pass rush that prefers not to get them this weekend.

A win here in the red helmets for the Falcons would put them at 4-2, in the thick of the NFC playoff race in the early going, and with an abundance of caution as the “softer” part of their schedule continues. A loss would drop them back to .500 and would be pretty annoying, given how Washington has played of late. We’ll look for the Falcons to build on Desmond Ridder’s career game, continue to shine defensively, and get the ground game going again to earn another win at home.

All of our coverage for the week will be right here in this StoryStream!