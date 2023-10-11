Falcons - Commanders injury report: Kaleb McGary, two others limited to start the week

Wednesday is here, as the 3-2 Atlanta Falcons begin preparation for this weekend’s game, when they’ll host the Washington Commanders. Last week, the Falcons were fortunate enough to have literally nobody on the injury report throughout the week. Let’s take a look at the health of both teams on Wednesday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• RT Kaleb McGary (knee)

• TE Jonnu Smith (ankle)

• EDGE Bud Dupree (wrist)

Did Not Practice

• DL Calais Campbell (rest)

Washington Commanders

Full Participation

• LT Charles Leno Jr. (finger)

• WR Curtis Samuel (finger)

• DL Efe Obada (knee)

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• TE Curtis Hodges (illness)

• CB Christian Holmes (hamstring)

Looking at the Falcons, right tackle Kaleb McGary, tight end Jonnu Smith, and edge Bud Dupree were all limited in practice on Wednesday. It’s the first practice of the week, so I wouldn't panic just yet. If McGary is unable to go on Sunday, expect Storm Norton to fill in for him as he did last week against the Houston Texans.

The Commanders don't have a lot of injuries as of Wednesday. Only tight end Curtis Hodges and corner Christian Holmes were unable to practice to start the week.

We will keep an eye on the health of both teams as the week progresses.