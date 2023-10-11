 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Falcons Reacts Survey, Week 6: How are you feeling about Desmond Ridder after Texans win?

Has your confidence in the Falcons starting QB changed? How about your confidence in the team?

By Kevin Knight
Houston Texans v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Last week’s Reacts results were pretty doom and gloom, and I absolutely cannot blame anyone for that after we saw what the team did in London vs. the Jaguars. But on Sunday, the Falcons came away with a win, and Desmond Ridder had a career day.

Here are some reader takes on the situation:

BenBanks82
I need another good game against Washington before I'll buy in. It doesn't have to be fantastic like Sunday but still good.
PANTTERA
I feel better then I felt after week #4
BUT
the same as I did before the season.
The DR carried this team against Houston and he needed to prove he could be the catalyst
that moves the scoreboard when there is no HotHand.
FalcFanwithHighBP
The O-line gave Ridder enough time to make his reads in the Texans game. Some were rushed, but most weren't terrible. In the Jaguars game, he couldn't breathe. Any young QB is going to have trouble in that scenario. Most experienced QB's will as well.
Bigdogfalconsfan
No my opinion of DR has not changed, he played a good game. The O-line gave him time and he made good discussions and got the ball out quick, he almost got picked staring down he receiver again. but a much better performance on his behalf. The biggest key is for him to stay consistent, and learn from his mistakes and continue to improve. if he does that we will a different conversation at the end of the year!!!
IpraytoNickSaban
If your opinion on a player changes based on a win or a loss, you're clearly not evaluating a player the right way. I can remember games I played where we won and I felt like an on field observer. I remember games where we lost and I played my best.
As for Ridder, nothing about that game changed my opinion on him. I saw continued development. Whether or not he is meant to be a starter in this league, only be time will tell. I recognize that he's not the flashiest player and doesn't have the greatest accuracy. What I think has carried him this far is not turning the ball over. Unlike last game, he seemed to be steady again.

Has that changed your confidence level in Ridder? In the team overall? Take our survey below, and let us know why you responded the way you did in the comment section. Check back later this week for the results!

