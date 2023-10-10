Has your opinion of Desmond Ridder changed after Week 5 victory?

The season is still relatively fresh, and the Atlanta Falcons are now 3-2 after a field goal-winning performance against the Houston Texans on Sunday. We've already seen a lot of up and down this season, and that’s not just on the field.

Off the field, fans have had plenty of opinions on what the team should be doing differently. First off, quarterback Desmond Ridder was a hot topic after his performance in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Many were calling for Ridder to be benched, as shown in the graphic below.

Ridder ultimately heard the noise and put together an impressive Week 5 performance against the Texans. On Sunday, Ridder finished with a career-high 329 passing yards, and had a touchdown on the ground and through the air. That was enough to have Pro Football Focus grade him as the fourth-best quarterback in Week 5 with an 87.9 grade.

Did your opinion change after his Week 5 performance?

Additionally, fans were not confident at all in the direction the team was heading in prior to this weekend, as you can see in the graphic above. I personally can’t blame them; the London game was a huge disappointment. But following the Texans game, I expect that will climb some as playmakers like Kyle Pitts and Drake London finally had solid days.

How are you feeling about the Falcons entering Week 6?

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.