Falcons vs. Jaguars in London is horrible so far, but this Bijan Robinson catch ruled

The Falcons offense looks to be entirely off the rails at this point. But as usual, Bijan Robinson finds ways to remind us why the team selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Of course he’s a standout talent at the running back position, but it’s his versatility that makes him so hard to contain. This one-handed grab is the perfect example of that.

There’s not much else to say about this game right now. At the half, the Falcons trail the Jaguars 17-0. Desmond Ridder is 9-of-14 for 73 yards with two picks. He’s taken three sacks. The Falcons have 26 total rushing yards on 11 carries. Ridder is staring down his receivers and making life easy for the Jaguars defense, and the passing game isn’t a threat so it’s easier for the defense to key in on the run game and contain it. Thanks, I hate it.

I’m switching over to the Toy Story broadcast. It should be illegal to make me get up early to watch football this abysmal.