Falcons vs. Jaguars inactives: The Joker returns for a London caper

The Falcons play the Jaguars on Sunday for a Toy Story based broadcast of an NFL game that I still don’t fully understand. Actually, I’m now hearing this is a London based broadcast of an NFL game that I still don’t fully understand. It is both? Can’t we just pick one weird thing we’re doing to dress up this game?

Sunday’s game will be interesting for what happens on the field, too. The Jaguars are a disappointing 1-2 and need a win to get back on pace for a potential playoff run. The Falcons are 2-1, and while it doesn’t need a win, things sure sound a lot better at 3-1 vs. 2-2. From my perspective, 3-1 sounds a lot more likely with the final return of Atlanta’s Joker, Cordarrelle Patterson. The Falcons have made it three games without one of its most versatile playmakers due to a lengthy thigh injury.

Good news: mushy peas, bangers and overcast weather must do wonders for thigh injuries. Patterson is back in the lineup and we should finally see what Arthur Smith’s offense looks like at full strength.

The Falcons released its official inactives which contain only one notable:

CB Clark Phillips III

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback)

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

WR Josh Ali

DL Albert Huggins

DL Joe Gaziano

Phillips has struggled to break into a weak starting lineup. While he had some limited size, Phillips was expected to be polished and ready to push for snaps early and often. Instead, he may be looking at a red shirt season.

The Jaguars had some less notable inactives, looking more like the bottom of the roster not suiting up on Sunday. Its official inactives are below: