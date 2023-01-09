Falcons sign CFL defensive back Jamal Peters, 17 others to reserve/future deals

Shortly after the season ends, teams generally ink quite a few players to reserve/future deals. These contracts do not take effect until the new league year, but are a way for teams like the Falcons to get players they might want to take to training camp to compete for jobs on board early.

Last year, Atlanta added and/or kept aboard key contributors like Caleb Huntley, Cornell Armstrong, and Ryan Neuzil using these deals. They also signed a pair of Canadian Football League standouts in Dee Alford and Brayden Lenius, and Alford wound up being a valuable reserve at cornerback all season long for the team.

Now the Falcons have announced 18 reserve/future signings for 2023, and they have once again looked north of the border for one of them. Here’s the complete list, courtesy of the team:

WR Josh Ali

RB B.J. Baylor

OLB Quinton Bell

DL Amani Bledsoe

ILB Dorian Etheridge

TE Tucker Fisk

CB Javelin Guidry

CB Matt Hankins

OL Jonotthan Harrison

WR Ra’Shaun Henry

ILB Nate Landman

DB Dylan Mabin

DB Jamal Peters

TE John Raine

FB Clint Ratkovich

CB John Reid

OL Justin Shaffer

OL Tyler Vrabel

The name I’d call attention to first is Peters. A former Mississippi State standout who played both safety and cornerback but switched full-time to corner in 2016, Peters went undrafted in 2019 and wound up heading to the CFL. He’s coming off a season where he managed a league-leading six interceptions and was a big-time playmaker for the Toronto Argonauts, and the Falcons clearly liked what they saw from the 6’2”, 220 pound defensive back. He’ll compete for a role in a thinned-out secondary, and if he shows well, Dee Alford is proof that Peters can earn a spot.

Every other name here spent time on the Falcons’ practice squad in 2022, so they should all be somewhat familiar. The ones I’d keep an eye on include Shaffer, a mauling guard who could compete for at least a depth role in 2023; Ratkovich, a versatile fullback who might push Keith Smith this summer; Landman, who actually made the roster and had a special teams role early in the year; and Hankins, a cornerback the Falcons appeared to like a lot last summer and carried all year long on the practice squad.

Congratulations to all these players, and we’ll look forward to seeing them compete for roster spots this summer.