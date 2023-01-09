Falcons 2023 opponents revealed as team faces 4th place schedule

The Falcons have wrapped up their 2022 season. At 7-10, they’re fourth in the NFC South, having completed their second straight seven win season and looking to greatly improve that in 2023.

That finish means we know where the Falcons are picking in the 2023 NFL Draft, but we also know their slate of opponents for next year. It’s impossible to know how difficult that schedule will be—we don’t even have the actual schedule yet—but here in January it looks like this team will get to face a set of opponents that will make their 2023 quest for relevance a little easier.

Here’s the full set of opponents, courtesy of the Falcons:

Home

Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders

Away

Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Atlanta will have nine away games next year and have to hit the road for some of their tougher matchups, including a surging Lions team, the suddenly dangerous Jaguars, and the likely-to-be improved Jets and Titans. Still, on paper this is a much easier set of opponents than the one Atlanta just faced, with uncertain futures for Houston, Indy, Green Bay, New Orleans, and Tampa Bay at minimum. If the Falcons are better, they should be able to make some noise against these teams, and Arthur Smith will probably enjoy getting a win against his former team.

What’s your first impression of this set of opponents?