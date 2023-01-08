The Atlanta Falcons will likely have the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons have concluded the 2022 NFL season with a record of 7-10, and will be very likely be picking eighth in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. This is not quite yet official, as strength of schedule tiebreakers could still go Carolina’s way and push the Falcons to the ninth overall pick.

This is the exact same scenario as in the 2021 season where the Falcons finished with the exact same record and slotted in the eighth overall selection. No matter what, this will be the third consecutive season where the Birds will be picking in the top 10, selecting Kyle Pitts and Drake London in that range in the past two drafts.

This would be the sixth instance in franchise history where the Birds will be picking eighth, and the fifth since 2004. Here are the other selections they have had in that draft slot.

1992 Bob Whitfield

2004 DeAngelo Hall

2007 Jamaal Anderson

2015 Vic Beasley

2021 Drake London