WATCH: Desmond Ridder finds Olamide Zaccheaus for second career passing touchdown

The Falcons’ biggest goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday should be finding out if Desmond Ridder has shown enough to be the team’s 2023 starter. With good progress, he may get the nod. Without it, the Falcons may be more motivated to go after Lamar Jackson or another top quarterback.

Ridder looked a lot different than just a few weeks back, completing another end zone pass for a touchdown.

In the third quarter, after driving down the field, and on the same drive where Drake London broke the rookie record for receptions and Tyler Allgeier broke 1,000 rushing yards, Olamide Zaccheaus got wide open in the end zone. Ridder found him and took the lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Throw it where they ain't, TD @LlamaDay



FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/JtqYB7wDip — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 8, 2023

Ridder is having his best game as pro against Tampa. He should be solidifying the team’s belief he has what it takes.