SEE: Grady Jarrett blows past linemen and almost crushes Tom Brady on a hand off

Grady Jarrett doesn’t need motivation to bring his A game. The Falcons are out of the playoffs and the Bucs are in. Each side is playing for pride at this point. For Jarrett, that is more than enough.

Early in the 2nd quarter, Jarrett made one of the best plays of the 2022 season.

While Jarrett has always had an elite first step, that was paired with a perfectly timed jump on the snap. The center never so much as had a shot at touching Jarrett, who was behind the line in a flash.

Already an impressive play, Jarrett guesses right that the back is getting the ball. He’s in the backfield so quickly, the hand off is just barely completed before he makes the tackle. Any faster and Jarrett would have taken down Tom Brady too.