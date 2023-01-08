WATCH: Desmond Ridder completes first touchdown pass as an Atlanta Falcon

The Atlanta Falcons went into a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without playoff implications, but with plenty left to play for. For Desmond Ridder, he had one last opportunity to show Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot that he should be the starter in 2023.

It didn’t take long. Ridder helped orchestrate a 91-yard drive and found tight end MyCole Pruitt in the end zone.

Ridder tied up the game 7-7 late into the first quarter.