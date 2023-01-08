 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Desmond Ridder completes first touchdown pass as an Atlanta Falcon

The quarterback finally scored his first six points in the NFL.

Matthew Chambers
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons went into a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without playoff implications, but with plenty left to play for. For Desmond Ridder, he had one last opportunity to show Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot that he should be the starter in 2023.

It didn’t take long. Ridder helped orchestrate a 91-yard drive and found tight end MyCole Pruitt in the end zone.

Ridder tied up the game 7-7 late into the first quarter.

