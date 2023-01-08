Falcons - Buccaneers Week 18 open thread

The Falcons end their season today, one way or the other. They’ll have a top ten selection win or lose, and can either match their 2021 record or come in just shy of it, depending on how they fare against a Buccaneers team lacking real motivation. Tampa Bay has already sealed up the NFC South, but are talking like they’ll play most of their starters, at least for part of the game.

Regardless, the Falcons will hopefully deliver us one final quality showing before heading into a pivotal offseason. The team has all the draft capital and cap space it needs to emerge from the spring as a better squad, but it will require smart upgrades on both sides of the ball, and possibly a quality replacement for defensive coordinator Dean Pees if he mulls retirement and ultimately hangs up his headset. There’s a lot to be excited—and yes, apprehensive—about, but first we get to watch Falcons-Buccaneers.

Use this as your open thread, and go Falcons!