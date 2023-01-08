NFL Week 18 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 17 brought a glimmer of hope to Atlanta Falcons fans. Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder had his best game yet, defeating the injury-plagued Arizona Cardinals with a game-winning field goal drive in the final moments. It gave Atlanta their first victory in six weeks, and despite the quality of the opponent, was actually a pretty entertaining contest.

Now entering Week 18, the Falcons have an opportunity to match 2021’s record and get an elusive win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are also a number of other intriguing games on the schedule, like an important AFC East matchup between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, a pair of NFC East matchups that could be pivotal in playoff seeding, and a battle for the final NFC Wild Card spot featuring the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

Jeanna “Mad Online” Kelley and Aaron Freeman remain in a two-way tie for first place at 63% correct, with Jeanna winning the tiebreaker due to more correct picks overall. Dave “Boss Man” Choate has fallen to third place at 62%. Kevin Knight has improved slightly back to 60%, while Will McFadden continues to gain at 56%.

Speaking of Week 18, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

