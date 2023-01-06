Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Elijah Wilkinson limited on Thursday

Thursday’s practice came and went as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike the Falcons, the Buccaneers have a game next week, as they have won the terrible NFC South and will host a playoff game. Strangely, it appears the Bucs will not rest their starters against the Falcons, per their head coach Todd Bowles. A bold strategy, considering their seeding is concrete.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Avery Williams (foot)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Feleipe Franks (concussion)

OL Elijah Wilkinson (calf)

NO PARTICIPATION

N/A

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Jamal Dean (toe)

S Mike Edwards (hamstring, hip)

LB Carl Nassib (pectoral)

OL Tristan Wirfs (ankle)

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Julio Jones (knee, illness)

CB Carlton Davis (shoulder)

S Logan Ryan (knee)

OL Donovan Smith (foot)

DL Vita Vea (calf)

QB Tom Brady (rest)

The only change to the Falcons’ injury report on Thursday was the removal of running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who enjoyed a veteran rest day the day before. Everything else remains the same heading into Friday’s final practice of the 2022-2023 season for Atlanta.

Tampa’s injury report remained the same as well on Thursday. The only change was that quarterback Tom Brady enjoyed himself a nice veteran’s rest day, as well. The Bucs do have a few key injuries worth monitoring, however, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they rest the few not practicing considering this game is practically meaningless for Tampa. We shall see.