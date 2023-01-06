Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Elijah Wilkinson limited on Thursday

Thursday’s practice came and went as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike the Falcons, the Buccaneers have a game next week, as they have won the terrible NFC South and will host a playoff game. Strangely, it appears the Bucs will not rest their starters against the Falcons, per their head coach Todd Bowles. A bold strategy, considering their seeding is concrete.
You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
FULL PARTICIPATION
- RB Avery Williams (foot)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
- TE Feleipe Franks (concussion)
- OL Elijah Wilkinson (calf)
NO PARTICIPATION
- N/A
FULL PARTICIPATION
- N/A
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
- CB Jamal Dean (toe)
- S Mike Edwards (hamstring, hip)
- LB Carl Nassib (pectoral)
- OL Tristan Wirfs (ankle)
NO PARTICIPATION
- WR Julio Jones (knee, illness)
- CB Carlton Davis (shoulder)
- S Logan Ryan (knee)
- OL Donovan Smith (foot)
- DL Vita Vea (calf)
- QB Tom Brady (rest)
The only change to the Falcons’ injury report on Thursday was the removal of running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who enjoyed a veteran rest day the day before. Everything else remains the same heading into Friday’s final practice of the 2022-2023 season for Atlanta.
Tampa’s injury report remained the same as well on Thursday. The only change was that quarterback Tom Brady enjoyed himself a nice veteran’s rest day, as well. The Bucs do have a few key injuries worth monitoring, however, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they rest the few not practicing considering this game is practically meaningless for Tampa. We shall see.
