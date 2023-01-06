 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Elijah Wilkinson limited on Thursday

Falcons and Buccaneers health reports for Thursday, Jan. 5.

By Evan Birchfield
/ new
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Thursday’s practice came and went as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike the Falcons, the Buccaneers have a game next week, as they have won the terrible NFC South and will host a playoff game. Strangely, it appears the Bucs will not rest their starters against the Falcons, per their head coach Todd Bowles. A bold strategy, considering their seeding is concrete.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

  • RB Avery Williams (foot)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

  • TE Feleipe Franks (concussion)
  • OL Elijah Wilkinson (calf)

NO PARTICIPATION

  • N/A

FULL PARTICIPATION

  • N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

  • CB Jamal Dean (toe)
  • S Mike Edwards (hamstring, hip)
  • LB Carl Nassib (pectoral)
  • OL Tristan Wirfs (ankle)

NO PARTICIPATION

  • WR Julio Jones (knee, illness)
  • CB Carlton Davis (shoulder)
  • S Logan Ryan (knee)
  • OL Donovan Smith (foot)
  • DL Vita Vea (calf)
  • QB Tom Brady (rest)

The only change to the Falcons’ injury report on Thursday was the removal of running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who enjoyed a veteran rest day the day before. Everything else remains the same heading into Friday’s final practice of the 2022-2023 season for Atlanta.

Tampa’s injury report remained the same as well on Thursday. The only change was that quarterback Tom Brady enjoyed himself a nice veteran’s rest day, as well. The Bucs do have a few key injuries worth monitoring, however, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they rest the few not practicing considering this game is practically meaningless for Tampa. We shall see.

In This Stream

What to know about Falcons - Buccaneers in the season finale

View all 4 stories

More From The Falcoholic

Loading comments...