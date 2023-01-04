Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Julio Jones misses practice to start the week

A new year and a new week are upon us, as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular season finale. The Falcons may be eliminated from making the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they won’t try to Tampa into it with a loss. On Wednesday, we got a look at the health for both teams as they start the week.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Avery Williams (foot)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Feleipe Franks (concussion)

OL Elijah Wilkinson (calf)

NO PARTICIPATION

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Jamal Dean (toe)

S Mike Edwards (hamstring, hip)

LB Carl Nassib (pectoral)

OL Tristan Wirfs (ankle)

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Julio Jones (knee, illness)

CB Carlton Davis (shoulder)

S Logan Ryan (knee)

OL Donovan Smith (foot)

DL Vita Vea (calf)

As they have been relatively fortunate with injury luck this season outside of the major losses of Casey Hayward, Kyle Pitts, and Ta’Quon Graham, the Falcons injury report was once again relatively light on Wednesday. The only player not practicing is Cordarrelle Patterson, who enjoyed a much-deserved veteran rest day.

For Tampa, they have a lengthy injury report to start the week. Some notables not practicing on Wednesday were Carlton Davis, Vita Vea, and a familiar face in Julio Jones. Assuming he’s able to play this week, this would be Jones’ first game in Atlanta playing for another team.