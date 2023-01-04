Falcons Reacts Survey, Week 18: Grade Desmond Ridder’s first 3 starts

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

The Falcons are coming off of a win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and Desmond Ridder’s given us three career starts to evaluate. On Sunday, Ridder completed 19 of his 26 pass attempts for 196 yards and a 90.1 passer rating, both of which represented the best performance of his short starting career. Ridder also became the first quarterback in Falcons history to complete at least 50 passes (54) in his first three career starts.

So this week, we want to know: How would you grade Ridder’s performance in his first three starts? And as always, we want to know how confident you are in the direction of the team.

