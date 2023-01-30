Kyle Pitts recovery from knee surgery “on schedule”

With the offseason underway and the All-Star circuit in full swing, there’s an opportunity for the media to speak to the coaching staff at certain points. With the Atlanta Falcons coaching the Shrine Bowl, there are even more chances than usual. While Arthur Smith and the rest of the staff are notoriously tight-lipped, especially with regards to injuries, we did get a positive report on Monday.

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall caught up with Falcons tight ends coach Justin Peelle, who said that star tight end Kyle Pitts’ recovery from knee surgery is currently “on schedule”.

Kyle Pitts’ rehab/recovery from his knee injury is “on schedule” Falcons TE coach Justin Peele said this morning. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) January 30, 2023

Pitts suffered an MCL tear against the Chicago Bears in Week 11. While there was some initial optimism that Pitts might be able to return late in the season or possibly the playoffs—when that was still a possibility—the injury was determined to be more severe and required a surgical intervention.

The typical timeline for an MCL repair is approximately 2-3 months. If things are proceeding as scheduled, that should have Pitts back to full health well before OTAs and training camp kick off. While it sucked to lose Pitts for the end of the season, particularly when he could have been getting some valuable reps with Desmond Ridder, it seems like the injury shouldn’t impact his 2023 season significantly.

Join us in continuing to hope for a speedy, successful recovery for Kyle Pitts this offseason.