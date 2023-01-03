Falcons open as favorites at home against the Bucs

Eliminated from playoff contention, the Falcons will cap off their season at home against the NFC South Champion Buccaneers on Sunday. They will enter their finale as three-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The current over/under sits at 40.5 points.

In their Week 5 meeting, the Falcons rallied to keep it close, but a wacky (bad) roughing the passer call on Grady Jarrett practically stopped their comeback attempt in its tracks. They lost 21-15.

Tom Brady would later be fined for kicking Grady Jarrett during the play.

Atlanta is fresh off a win over Arizona, moving their season record to 6-10. Running backs Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier again powered the offense, with kicker Younghoe Koo placing a game-ending field goal through the uprights.

Tampa Bay took down Carolina yesterday to lock up the NFC South. The initial thought was that the Bucs would rest starters against the Falcons, but coach Todd Bowles dispelled that notion during his Monday presser. As such, it’s likely the line moves closer to Tampa’s favor with Tom Brady & Co. expected to suit up.