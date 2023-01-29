NFL Conference Championship game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

The divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs wasn’t quite as memorable as the Wild Card round last week, with blowout victories by the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals. Now the field is narrowed to four teams and two excellent Conference Championship games.

Both games take place on Sunday, with the NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles at 3:00 PM ET. Then we’ve got the AFC Championship between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 PM ET.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

Jeanna “Mad Online” Kelley has taken the lead over Aaron Freeman, as both are once again tied at 65%—but Jeanna has the tiebreaker with more correct picks overall. Dave “Boss Man” Choate remains in a narrow lead for third place with 63%. Kevin Knight is just behind at 62%, while Will McFadden continues to improve at 60%.

Speaking of Wild Card weekend here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

