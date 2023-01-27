Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Jan. 27

Welcome to Friday, folks. This time next week we’ll know who’s heading to the Super Bowl, and hopefully have an answer as to who will helm Atlanta’s defense in 2023.

Read on for Friday’s edition of Falcoholinks.

DC search in home stretch

The Falcons have interviewed a handful of defensive coordinator candidates, but have yet to pull the trigger on a hire. With Carolina’s hiring of new head coach Frank Reich, interim HC Steve Wilks appears to be on the market — and his status is one that Atlanta is watching closely.

Atlanta wrapped its interview with New Orleans co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen this week, and as the dominos begin to fall with the vacancies around the league, we’re likely to hear an announcement soon.

Quarterback questions

Atlanta enters another offseason with a massive questionmark at quarterback. Many of the Falcons faithful would like to see what Desmond Ridder can add to the offense in his second season, but the Falcons may well bring in (or trade for) a veteran with an inside track on the job.

So who might fit the bill for these Falcons?

Keep a close eye on our DC candidate tracker for any news or updates.

Senior Bowl previews

Our intrepid draftnik Kevin Knight is heading to the Senior Bowl, and he’s rolling out his positional players to watch in advance of the event.

Special Teams coordinator Marquice Williams to coach East team

Some much-deserved recognition for Falcons’ special teams coach Marquice Williams, as he has been named the head coach of the East team in the Shrine Bowl.