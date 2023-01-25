Most Falcons fans believe team should stick with Desmond Ridder in 2023

We asked, and you answered: What should the Falcons do at the quarterback position in 2023? The overwhelming majority of Falcons fans believe Desmond Ridder should be the guy going forward.

In our last Reacts survey, we asked what the Falcons should do at the QB position in 2023, and 71 percent of fans saw enough from Ridder to believe that he should remain as the team’s starter next season. Fourteen percent of fans would like to see the team bring in a veteran free agent to man the position, 10 percent would like to see the team draft a new starter, and 5 percent think the team should trade for a veteran signal caller.

Here’s what Falcoholic readers had to say.

FalconFanatic1980:

ClemsonTim:

ssovm:

RunHuntleyRun!!:

ATLFan57:

Ridder started four games for the Falcons at the end of the season, and we did see improvement every week. He finished the year completing 73 of 115 passes for a 63.5 completion percentage, zero interceptions, and two touchdowns, plus 38 rushing yards.

What do you think of the poll results? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments.