Falcons Senior Bowl 2023 coverage: Everything you need to know

The Senior Bowl takes place in Mobile, AL from January 31-Feb. 4 and showcases the top upperclassmen in the 2023 NFL Draft class. Check here for all our coverage of the event.

The 2023 NFL offseason is here for the Atlanta Falcons, and the next major event on the calendar is the Reese’s Senior Bowl. This All-Star game invites the top seniors (and those who have graduated early) from all across college football to compete in three practices and a game in Mobile, AL. The Senior Bowl this year runs from January 31-February 4, and our very own Kevin Knight will be on-site for each of the three practices to bring you live updates and coverage.

This is one of the most important pre-draft events for the Falcons, as Atlanta has a clear preference for drafting Senior Bowl players under the regime of Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot. In 2022, edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie (second round), linebacker Troy Andersen (second round), quarterback Desmond Ridder (third round), edge rusher DeAngelo Malone (third round), and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (sixth round) all participated in the Senior Bowl.

In 2021, safety Richie Grant (second round), cornerback Darren Hall (fourth round), defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (fifth round), edge rusher Ade Ogundeji (fifth round), and wide reciever Frank Darby (sixth round) also participated in the Senior Bowl. That makes a whopping ten players selected in the past two drafts for the Fontenot/Smith regime.

Bookmark this page and check back frequently to keep up with the coverage as it comes in

Senior Bowl previews

DEFENSE

Linebacker

Cornerback

Safety

OFFENSE

Offensive tackle

Interior offensive line

Wide receiver

Running back

Tight end