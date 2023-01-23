Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Jan. 23

Welcome to Monday, folks. We’ve got Falcoholinks to kick off your week, with some free agent round ups and a Falcoholic roundtable. Read on for some of the news and notes you may have missed from the week.

Potential wide receiver targets

Whether it’s through free agency or the 2023 NFL Draft, the Falcons should be looking to add to their wide receiver corps. So who is poised to hit the market that might be a fit in Atlanta?

End of season roundtable

Our gang of writers got together for a bit of a post-mortem on the Falc ons’ 2023 season — a year defined by injuries, a woeful passing game, and more frustrating Falcons finishes. The team discussed everything from Dean Pees’ retirement to Drake London’s rookie year.

Give it a read right here.

Pass rushers to target

It’s no secret that the Falcons need to dramatically improve their pass rush — it’s an offseason focal point seemingly each and every year. There are a number of intriguing names heading into free agency who may prove an asset in red and black.

The Falcoholic Live: Episode 227

On this latest episode of The Falcoholic Live, the crew discussed the team’s offseason priorities, and their strategy heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. If you happened to miss the live show, you can catch the replay in its entirety right here.