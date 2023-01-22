NFL 2023 Divisional Round Sunday open thread

After yesterday’s games, you’re looking for some more good football. If we’re lucky, more is on the way.

Today brings a pair of big matchups, with arguably the two best games of the weekend on paper set for the afternoon and evening. As always, you can use this as your open thread for those games, and here’s the schedule for the day.

Bengals vs. Bills, 3 p.m. EST

The Chiefs are probably the class of the AFC, but these two teams are both capable of giving them a hell of a fight, and it’s just a question of who emerges. The Bengals have followed up their Super Bowl appearance with another excellent season that featured Atlanta’s lone blowout loss of the year, while the Bills have been a bit more up-and-down but remain a supremely talented squad. I’m excited to see this one, given how well-matched both squads are.

49ers vs. Cowboys, 6:30 p.m. EST

Another intriguing matchup. I think that the consensus is that the 49ers are going to emerge from the NFC, but the Cowboys are tough and balanced and should at least give them a terrific game. The quality of the San Francisco defense and the absurd effectiveness of their passing game no matter who is under center makes them an extremely difficult team to dispatch, though, or at least since the Falcons did the job earlier in the year.