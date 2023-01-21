2023 NFL Divisional Round Saturday open thread

The playoffs roll on. Today’s early matchup pits the top team in the AFC against a very fun upstart squad, with the late game featuring a plucky team that knocked off the fraudulent Vikings against the NFC’s #1.

It should be a good day of games—both of the underdogs are scrappy—and well worth your time to watch. If you’re going to, here’s a place to share the games and talk about them with your fellow fans, so take full advantage. Here’s a quick look at each matchup.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. EST

Jacksonville has gone from the darkly funny tragedy of having Urban Meyer coach them to the second round of the playoffs in the span of a year. Talented and lively, the Jaguars are a threat to go deeper than they already have owing to their all-around ability.

Unfortunately, they’re also running into the Chiefs, who still look like the best team in football with noted wizard Patrick Mahomes working under center. Kansas City will likely win this one, but it’ll be closer than anticipated.

Giants vs. Eagles, 8:15 p.m. EST

This is another intriguing matchup. The Giants have done a stellar job of maximizing what they have, a credit to a good coaching staff led by Brian Daboll, and they (unsurprisingly) exposed the Vikings last weekend. Like the Jaguars, they have a chance to make a deeper run than anticipated, though that’s really dependent on Daniel Jones continuing to play the best football of his life.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are terrific but haven’t played their best football since early December and are also coming off a long layoff. Assuming they’re not too rusty, they ought to keep going and are a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but we’ll find out soon enough.