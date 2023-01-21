Falcons 2023 NFL Draft interest tracker

We’re only a few months away from the 2023 NFL Draft, which means the speculation about who the Atlanta Falcons will select is already at a fever pitch.

While we can’t answer that until late April, what we can do is keep tabs on who the Falcons are showing interest in. It’s an especially good time to do so with the Hula Bowl already in the books and major showcases like the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl around the corner. Atlanta will have coaches at both of those bowls, as well, letting them get an even closer look at some players who might wind up being Falcons in 2023.

You should not view any of these reports as a clear sign that the Falcons will select a particular player, no matter how much you love them. In 2022, only a small number of players on a long list of workouts, visits, and reported interest at the Senior Bowl we kept track of and the like actually wound up with the team, as you’d expect. but most of the team’s draft picks and several undrafted free agents did draw some level of reported interest.

Here’s our tracker, which starts off with a single name and will soon balloon into dozens. If you see any reported interest that isn’t on this list, please do let us know!

Hula Bowl

WR Tyjon Lindsey, Oklahoma State (Ethan Hurwitz)