Falcons 2023 NFL Draft interest tracker

We’re less than two months away from the 2023 NFL Draft, which means the speculation about who the Atlanta Falcons will select is already at a fever pitch.

While we can’t answer that until late April, what we can do is keep tabs on who the Falcons are showing interest in. It’s an especially good time to do so with the Hula Bowl already in the books and major showcases like the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl around the corner. Atlanta did have coaches at both of those bowls, as well, letting them get an even closer look at some players who might wind up being Falcons in 2023.

You should not view any of these reports as a clear sign that the Falcons will select a particular player, no matter how much you love them. In 2022, only a small number of players on a long list of workouts, visits, and reported interest at the Senior Bowl we kept track of and the like actually wound up with the team, as you’d expect. but most of the team’s draft picks and several undrafted free agents did draw some level of reported interest.

Here’s our tracker, with a note that you may see the same player listed twice for things like top 30 visits. If you see any reported interest that isn’t on this list, please do let us know!

Top 30 visits

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (Cameron Wolfe)

RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane (Ross Jackson)

RB Keaton Mitchell, Eastern Carolina (Stephen Igoe)

WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State (Jayden Reed)

WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska (Ryan Fowler)

WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss (Jon Sokoloff)

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU (Aaron Wilson)

TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa (Daniel Flick)

OL O’Cyrus Torrence (Justin Melo)

DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (Ryan Fowler)

DL Cameron Young, Mississippi State (Justin Melo)

LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas (Ian Rapoport)

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State (Ryan Fowler)

S Brian Branch, Alabama (Aaron Wilson)

Virtual/other visits

TE Zach Kuntz, Old Dominion (Justin Melo)

Local pro day

LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn (Daniel Flick)

CB Terrell Smith, Minnesota (Justin Melo)

WR Caylin Newton, William & Mary (Aaron Wilson)

NFL Scouting Combine

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (Daniel Flick)

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

QB Will Levis, Kentucky (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (Daniel Flick)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (Zach Klein)

RB Roschon Johnson, Texas (Daniel Flick)

RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn (Daniel Flick)

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College (Daniel Flick)

OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee (Ryan Fowler)

EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (Miles Garrett)

EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (Miles Garrett)

EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech (Josh Kendall)

DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (Daniel Flick)

DT D.J. Dale, Alabama (Daniel Flick) Informal meeting

DL Byron Young, Alabama (Mark Lane)

OLB YaYa Diaby, Louisville (Daniel Flick)

LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn (Daniel Flick) Local pro day invite

LB Shaka Heyward, Duke (Daniel Flick)

CB Myles Brooks, LSU (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU (Daniel Flick) Informal meeting

CB Arquon Bush, Cincinnati (Daniel Flick) Informal meeting

CB Alex Austin, Oregon State (Daniel Flick) Informal meeting

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State (Justin Melo)

S Brian Branch, Alabama (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

S Rashad Torrance, Florida (Daniel Flick) Informal meeting

S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (Daniel Flick) Informal meeting

S Tyreque Jones, Boise State (Daniel Flick) Informal meeting

Senior Bowl

All players at the Senior Bowl met with all 32 teams, per director Jim Nagy. You can find the full list here.

HBCU Combine

DE Andrew Farmer, Lane (Justin Melo)

Shrine Bowl

CB Nehemiah Shelton, San Jose State (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

LB Mohamoud Diabate, Utah (Justin Melo)

OL Jordan McFadden, Clemson (Justin Melo)

OL Trevor Reid, Louisville (Aaron Wilson)

Assume basically everyone, given the team’s presence here.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

OL Brandon Kipper, Oregon State (Justin Melo)

CB Keidron Smith, Kentucky (Justin Fowler)

Hula Bowl

WR Tyjon Lindsey, Oklahoma State (Ethan Hurwitz)