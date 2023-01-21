NFL Divisional playoff game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

The Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs has concluded, and it was one of the most memorable in recent years. We witnessed a heroic 27-point comeback by the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Los Angeles Chargers, a narrow Buffalo Bills victory over the Skylar Thompson-led Miami Dolphins, and a dominant Dallas Cowboys win over the scuffling Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This week’s Divisional round narrows the field to eight teams, and all four games feature a fair amount of intrigue. Kicking off on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Saturday night at 8:15 PM ET, the New York Giants travel to face the NFC East-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Then on Sunday, we’ve got a rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills at 3:00 PM ET. Finally, things wrap up with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 PM ET.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

Aaron Freeman remains just ahead of Jeanna “Mad Online” Kelley, 65% to 64%. Dave “Boss Man” Choate still holds on to a narrow lead for third place at 62%, with Kevin Knight closing quickly at 61%. Will McFadden continues to improve, now at 59%.

Speaking of Wild Card weekend here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

