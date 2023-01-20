Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Jan. 20

Ah, the fresh smell of the offseason. When hope springs eternal, the front office coffers are finally full, and any and every defensive coordinator and every free-agent-to-be will find their way into some conversation about the Falcons.

It's a fun time here at the Falcoholic, and we're here to get you amped on the weekend by getting caught up on some news and notes you may have missed during the week.

Search for a new DC

The Falcons have been evaluating some marquee names to fill their current void at defensive coordinator, including Vic Fangio, who interviewed with Atlanta on Wednesday, and Brian Flores, who interviewed yesterday and has at least one Falcons player pounding the table for him.

The Falcons have been evaluating some marquee names to fill their current void at defensive coordinator.

So, about that quarterback in Baltimore ...

The Ravens could build a wall made of gold bullion around Lamar Jackson and that would not silence the speculation. The rumors are definitely swirling around the Falcons pulling the trigger on a trade for Jackson, and even with the firing of Ravens OC Greg Roman and a press conference where the team reiterated its complete commitment to the QB, they’ll continue until he inks a new deal in Baltimore.

No question, Lamar Jackson would immediately crank the Falcons’ offense to 11 — but it would come at an exorbitant cost in draft capital.

QB coach Charles London interviewing for OC gigs

Atlanta quarterbacks coach Charles London is drawing a fair bit of interest on the offensive coordinator front, having lined up interviews with Washington and Tennessee for their open OC positions.

A seemingly in-demand guy, London is also slated to be an offensive coordinator at the Senior Bowl.