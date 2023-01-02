NFL Week 17 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season is nearly done. The Atlanta Falcons finally got back in the win column, with rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder coming through for his first NFL victory against the lowly Arizona Cardinals. We’ve still got one game left this week: an absolute Monday Night Football banger between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

This is one of the best primetime matchups of the season. The Bills and Bengals are two of the AFC’s top teams, and both are playing at the height of their powers in Week 17. This could be a potential divisional or even championship game preview, and I’m definitely looking forward to what should be an electric game.

Let’s get right to tonight’s picks, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills (12-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

The pick: Bengals +120

Spread: Bills -2.5 | Over/Under: 50.5 | Moneyline: Bills -140, Bengals +120

This is a fantastic game between not just two of the best teams in the AFC, but two of the best teams in the NFL. It’s also really hard to pick. Generally, my instincts is to go with the underdog when I can’t pick a clear winner. I have nothing bad to say about either of these teams. Both are capable of getting the win, and I wouldn’t be shocked if one of these two teams is representing the AFC in the Super Bowl. I’m going with the Bengals at home, but it’s a toss-up.

