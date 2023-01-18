Vic Fangio set to interview for Falcons defensive coordinator opening today

With Dean Pees heading to retirement, the Falcons have a defensive coordinator role to fill, preferably with someone who can get the most out of what are expected to be major additions on that side of the ball in 2023. To their eternal credit, they have lined up an impressive list of candidates that they’ve ever requested permission to interview or are actually interviewing.

You can add Vic Fangio to that list, and he’s yet another defensive mind who fans should be excited about.

The #Falcons are interviewing long-time respected defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for their vacant DC job today, sources say. The former #Broncos head coach served as defensive consultant with the #Eagles this season. Would be one of the top candidates in any DC search. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2023

Fangio is currently serving as a defensive consultant for a very good Eagles defense after spending three years as Denver’s head coach, but he has a long and storied history as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, as well. Hist last two stops in Chicago (2015-2018) and San Francisco (2011-2014) were notable for excellent defenses, including a top three unit in scoring and yardage for the Bears in 2018 and top ten units in 2012 and 2013 for the 49ers. Fangio’s work with two-high safety looks has been hugely influential in the last couple of years for defenses trying to limit explosive plays from the high-powered offenses that have been dominating the NFL in recent years, and he’s an experienced and effective coach. It goes without saying that he’d be a strong hire for the Falcons.

Atlanta’s list, which now includes Fangio, Brian Flores, Jerry Gray, and a handful of others, is impressive in its commitment to going after bright defensive minds for a defense that badly needs to take a big step forward. We don’t know who the Falcons will ultimately hire, but it seems they’ve done their homework and should wind up with a damn good coach.